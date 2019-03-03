Three injured in Swancreek crash

Three people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Swancreek Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is investigating the crash that occurred on County Road E just east of County Road 4 at approximately 12:06 a.m.

According to authorities, a 1997 Chevrolet truck, driven by Kenneth Tebidor from Swanton was traveling eastbound on County Road E. The vehicle traveled left of the center line and struck a 2003 Ford SUV. The Ford, driven by Liana Segrist of Wauseon, was traveling westbound on County Road E and attempted to take evasive action to avoid the crash before being struck.

Tebidor was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center via air ambulance and was in serious condition. Segrist was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center and was in stable condition. A passenger in the vehicle of Segrist, Chase Tessler, was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and alcohol impairment is a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation. The patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, and Life Flight Air Ambulance.