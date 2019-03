The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education last week approved the school calendar for 2019-2020.

The calendar includes an Aug. 19 first day of school for students and a May 28 last day. Teachers will report for work days on Aug. 15-16.

Winter break will be Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Spring break will last from March 16-20.

Graduation is scheduled for the evening of May 28.