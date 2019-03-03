SWCD selling trees

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring an annual tree and plant sale through March 11.

A wide variety of trees and other plant materials are available at a low cost to encourage landowners to increase their use of windbreak and wildlife plantings. The varieties offered have been chosen due to their usefulness for these purposes. They may be purchased by anyone and planted anywhere without restrictions.

These are bare root stock, the most economical way to purchase plants. Most tree seedlings range in size from 12-36 inches, depending upon the species ordered. The staff at Fulton SWCD can provide information to make wise selections. Trees can be selected for certain soil types, and staff members can teach how to plant seedlings, which varieties attract wildlife, and other subjects related to adding value and enjoyment to property with trees and other plants.

Deadline for ordering plants is March 11. Pick-up dates are April 5-6 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8514 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

Order forms are available at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Highway 108, or call the office at 419-337-9217 to have one mailed. Other options include e-mailing kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com or downloading an order form at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.