Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series meeting five will be held Monday, March 4, 7 p.m., in the Pettisville Ag Room at the school complex, 232 Summit St.

Grill Smart, a hands-on learning lesson about the science behind great grilling, will be presented by Garth Ruff, Henry County OSU Extension Educator

If you’ve ever struggled with whether you can pull off that perfect meal and eating experience of dinner originating from your grill, then the Grill Smart class is designed for you.

Grill Smart is a program adapted by Ruff from the Barbecue Science class that is taught annually on campus at Ohio State University. The program is funded in part by grants from the Ohio Beef Council and the Ohio Poultry Association, and takes participants all the way from meat selection to properly serving a perfectly grilled masterpiece.

Topics include appropriate cooking methodology based on the cut; learning how different muscles are typically merchandised as steaks or roasts; and which cuts to select for various types of entertainment functions.

Park in the west lot and come in door #12 on the southwest corner.

Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at Pettisville schools, 419-446-2705.

All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district.

Meeting cancellations are made on: 96.1 – WMTR, 103.1 – WNDH and by email notice.