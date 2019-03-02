Announcing the King and Queen

Nick Weigand of Archbold and Addy Gamber of Wauseon were crowned the 2019 Fulton County Jaguars Homecoming King and Queen at the recent Hollywood-themed Fulton County Special Olympics Homecoming. The Jaguars host Henry County Special Olympics in the annual event, held at Archbold Elementary School. Every year, the Archbold Student Council volunteers its time to attend, helping with refereeing, serving food, breaking it down on the dance floor, and cleanup. Also in the Homecoming Court were Dakota Hamrick of Swanton, Jason Fields of Delta, Kevin Bell of Wauseon, Ana Holz of Wauseon, Megan Marini of Archbold, and Deb Michalkiewicz of Delta.

