Delta-Liberty Lions sponsor food drive

The Delta-Liberty Lions Club in cooperation with the Pike-Delta-York Athletic Department and the Liberty Center Athletic Department recently sponsored a “Stock the Pantry” food drive contest.

According to Tod Hug, club president of the Delta-Liberty Lions Club, many people are still struggling in this economy because many of the jobs created in the recovery pay much less than the jobs that were lost. Families are increasingly dependent of local food pantries to make it through the month. Government statistics show that more than half of all American children in school qualify for the school free lunch program.

The food drive contest between the Liberty Center Schools and Pike-Delta-York Schools was designed to help stock the food pantries in those communities. The contest was held in conjunction with the LC vs PDY basketball games held Jan. 17 and 18. People attending these events were asked to bring one or more non-perishable canned or boxed goods to donate.

Donations in each community were delivered to food pantries in each community. There were 192 items collected for Liberty Center Area Pantry and 56 items for Delta Outreach Pantry.