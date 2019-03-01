Blood donations vital

The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors – as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types – to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 31 include: Monday, March 4, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.; Tuesday, March 5, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold; Wednesday, March 6, 8:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m., Fayette High School, 400 Gamble Road; Wednesday, March 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pettisville High School, 232 Summit St.; Wednesday, March 13, noon-6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Presently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Recent snowstorms and severe weather in many parts of the country have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Individuals of all blood types can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Game of Thrones fans donating blood or platelets now through March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the series’ season 8 world premiere. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.

Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12 will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones swag including a T-shirt, stickers to unlock a unique Snapchat filter and other items, while supplies last.