Pettisville grad competing in ‘The Hatch’

The Bowling Green State University College of Business has announced that Aubri Reiniche, a 2017 graduate of Pettisville High School, has been selected as a 2019 Hatchling.

“The Hatch,” modeled after the ABC hit TV show “Shark Tank,” features student entrepreneurs, or Hatchlings, giving a live pitch of their business idea to a panel of BGSU alumni investors. Prior to the Hatch, each Hatchling works for 11 weeks with an accomplished BGSU alumni mentor to create a business presentation to pitch to investors at “The Hatch,” Thursday, April 11, in front of a live audience of 3,000 at BGSU’s Stroh Center.

“The Hatch” is free and open to the public, and is also streamed live to Hatch parties around the region and in several countries.

“Choosing Hatchlings is highly selective, and we are pleased to select Aubri,” said Kirk D. Kern, director of the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. “What sets ‘The Hatch’ apart from similar events is that the alumni investors make equity investments providing real money for students to launch real businesses. To date, more than $500,000 have been committed to student start-ups.”

Reiniche’s business idea is Custom Kids Stories, an e-commerce business that provides children with a fun opportunity to get excited about reading. Children can go online to her website with a parent and complete a form that contains a series of questions relating to the story. What they write on the questionnaire will transform into a story that is completely customized to that child. No other child will create the exact same story.

“I am thrilled to be selected as a 2019 Hatchling, and look forward to working with my mentor Christian Piazza to create a successful pitch,” Reiniche said. In high school, she was involved in concert, pep band, and Spanish club, and was a member of the academic quiz team. She is now part of BGSU’s Financial Investing Club.

