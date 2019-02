The 44th Annual Supercamp for ages 9-13 will be held May 3-5 at 4H Camp Palmer in Fayette.

The camp will include educational and fun sessions in crafts, team-building, recreational dance, nature exploration, songs, and win-win games, to name a few. Kids will enjoy campfires, Supercamp Soup, and a great time.

To register, call 419-269-5200 or email registrar@supercamp.org.