The Wauseon Speech and Debate Team, coached by Dolores Muller and Samantha Morr, recently completed its regular competitive season.

There were 23 members on the team this year who competed in both the Toledo district of the Ohio Speech and Debate Association and the western Ohio district of the National Speech and Debate Association. This year’s contests took the team to 11 regular season tournaments, as well as the Toledo District Tournament held at the Wauseon elementary and middle schools campus and the Western Ohio NSDA District Tournament hosted by Notre Dame Academy in Toledo.

Twelve individuals qualified for the state tournament, to be held March 1-2 at Massillon Jackson High School in Massillon. They include: Christian Cantu, Maggie Carder, and Uzziah DeLaCruz in Dramtic Interp; Olivia Gigax and Faith Stinner in Duo Interp; Kamron Goolsby and Jebediah Reeves in Humorous Interp; Emily Hoeffel in Informative Speaking; Quintin Gigax in International Extemp; and Alex Guerrero, Noah Harman, and Anias Thompson in Program Oral Interp.

The following students will compete at the state tournament in Congressional Debate: Hunter Mattin, Chase Mattin, and Reece Mealer.

Eleven team members competed Feb. 15-16 in the WO-NSDA District Tournament. This year, a majority of the students competing progressed past preliminaries: Christian Cantu, Maggie Carder, and Uzziah DeLaCruz in Dramatic Interp; Kamron Goolsby and Jebediah Reeves in Humorous Interp; and Noah Harman and Anias Thompson in Program Oral Interp. The Wauseon team qualified Christian Cantu for the national tournament, with Noah Harman and Maggie Carder as first and second alternates in their respective categories.

Cantu will travel to Dallas, Texas, this June to compete in the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament.

On March 16, several members of the speech team will travel to Columbus to debate at the WO-NSDA Congressional Debate District Tournament. This annual event teaches participating students the value of public speaking in a democratic society.

Several students may compete in May in the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) National Tournament in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The team expressed appreciation to the parents and alumni who helped this year as judges and with concessions.

WO-NSDA National Qualifiers, from left, first runner-up Noah Harmon, second runner-up Maggie Carder andNational Qualifier Christian Cantu. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Speech-and-debate.jpg WO-NSDA National Qualifiers, from left, first runner-up Noah Harmon, second runner-up Maggie Carder andNational Qualifier Christian Cantu.