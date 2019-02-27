OEPA holding session on Fayette well

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public information session Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m., at Fayette Local Schools, 400 E. Gamble Road, to discuss the proposed siting of a drinking water well by Artesian of Pioneer near the village of Fayette.

During the information session, OEPA staff will explain well siting requirements for wells that serve public water systems and the multi-step process to establish a new public water system. The agency will respond to questions about the process. Anyone may submit questions for the meeting in advance by emailing Heather Lauer at heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov.

Additionally, anyone may submit written comments about the well site at the public information session or by writing to Ohio EPA, Division of Drinking and Ground Waters, Attn. Craig Smith, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049. Deadline for public comments is March 15.

The draft well site approval letter is available at www.epa.state.oh.us.