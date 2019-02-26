Expositor earns awards for sports, news coverage

The Fulton County Expositor received a pair of 2019 Osman C. Hooper Newspaper contest awards on Feb. 7. The awards session was part of the 2019 Ohio News Media Association Convention.

The Expositor earned a first place award for sports coverage in the statewide weekly newspaper competition. A judge said the paper had “good story selection and pictures. Lively writing and comprehensive coverage.”

A third place award was given to the paper for news coverage. “Fantastic in-depth coverage of the Joughin murder trial. The news package was better than what I read in other papers covering this high profile trial. Overall nice mix of hard news and packaged feature with photos. Perfect emphasis on Chicken Fest with stories, updates and photos. This paper knows what the community wants,” the judge wrote.

The Expositor competed against weekly newspapers from around the state in Class D.

“It is always an honor to receive awards in a statewide competition,” said Expositor Editor Drew Stambaugh. “It is a testament to the hard work put in every day by our small but dedicated team.”

In addition, the Expositor’s sister paper, the Swanton Enterprise received a second place Hooper award for sports coverage.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_ONMA-logo.jpg