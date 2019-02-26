Lions Club supports Coach Cory’s Backpack Buddies

The Delta-Liberty Lions Club recently provided support for the Coach Cory’s Backpack Buddies program at Delta Elementary School. To support the program a check for $525 was presented by the Delta-Liberty Lions Club on Feb. 14 to elementary principal Ellen Bernal.

Bernal explained that the Coach Cory’s Backpack Buddies program at Delta Elementary is a program that was started by Calla Gilson, a Delta resident, in the spring of the 2012-2013 school year.

“It is a program that is designed to supply supplemental food to families in need,” said Bernal. “Calla is a member of a group that is committed to serving others. She began the backpack program as an honor to the former principal, Cory Sprow.”

She approached Delta Elementary with the opportunity to serve the students of the school.

“They piloted the program in May 2013, by serving 5 families. This year they are serving roughly 80 families, meeting the needs of 105 children,” Bernal said. “The children we serve receive a backpack on Friday afternoon with food to supplement their weekend meals. The backpacks are returned to school on Monday and then repacked by volunteers for the next Friday. The program runs on the support of local businesses and community groups, either with a monetary donation or a donation to keep the food pantry full.”

Any other community organization, business, or individuals wishing to support the Backpack Buddies program can contact Bernal in the elementary school office at 419-822-5630. Programs support requires donations of $150 to $200 per week.

Backpack Buddies is one of several current Delta-Liberty Lions Club projects include providing eyeglasses for needy P-D-Y and LC students, providing dictionaries to third grade students, two $500 scholarships, volunteer transportation for the visually impaired, and the annual preschool vision screening project.

For more information or to get involved with the Delta-Liberty Lions Club, contact Tod Hug (419-783-1842), Dee-Ann Shafer (419-966-4891), Ryan Lamb (419-822-8347) or John Bay (419-822-5122).