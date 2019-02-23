WPL announces March events

The Wauseon Public Library will offer several events in March:

Chalk Painting Program with Sam Filip, Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m.; Mosaic Art Project with Susan Pope, Saturdays, March 16 and 23, 10 a.m.; Mystery Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.

Local reporter and author Lynn Thompson will be available for a mee- and-greet and book signing event Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. Thompson has covered the story of the Skelton brothers. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner, who went missing in 2010. He exposes the elements of control to narrow the search, speed the recovery, and bring the boys home. Copies of his book are now available for sale at the library.

Call 419-335-6626 for more information.