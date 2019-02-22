Toledo Symphony Orchestra coming to Sauder Village

Returning to Sauder Village in Archbold for the 30th year, The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present an evening concert in Founder’s Hall on Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Swamp Arts Council is once again partnering with Sauder Village to co-host this year’s performance.

“It is always an honor for us to welcome The Toledo Symphony Orchestra to Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, Sauder PR/media relations. “Again this year the program will include a wonderful mix of musical selections and is sure to delight music lovers of all ages.”

Conductor Alain Trudel, who was recently appointed music director of the Toledo Symphony, will lead the performance. Trudel has conducted every major orchestra in Canada as well as orchestras in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Russia, Japan, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, and Latin America. Trudel is the recipient of numerous awards including the Virginia Parker, Charles Cros (France), Opus prize and Heinz Unger prizes, has been named an Ambassador of Canadian Music by the Canadian Music Centre, and received a Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2012.

This is the 17th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host the event with the village. The concert is also underwritten by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Parkview Physicians Group, and Archbold Furniture Co.

The Toledo Symphony Patron Package is available for $50 per ticket, and includes a buffet dinner at the Barn Restaurant and the donation of a general admission student ticket to be given to a community student.

Tickets for the Toledo Symphony concert are now on sale. The concert tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 800-590-9755 or stopping by the village’s Welcome Center. All general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

