Swanton man sentenced for domestic violence

A Swanton man was sentenced to community control in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence and violating a protection order.

Nathan W. Jewell, 30, previously pleaded guilty to those charges. According to County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about July 18-19, 2018, Jewell caused physical harm to a family or household member and violated terms of a protection order.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Jewell to three years of community control, and ordered him to serve 150 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the SEARCH program; and have no contact with the victims.

Failure to comply could result in 16 months in prison.