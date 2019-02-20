College students get honors

The following local residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

Ohio University: Fall 2018 Dean’s List – Ross M. Shaffer, Lyons; Lauren R. Schumacker, Swanton; Chelsie Schaffner, Kennedy L. Lillich, Brendan M. Kost, Jana T. Armstrong, Wauseon.

Graduates: Travis J. Gruenhagen, Archbold, MEM; Timothy S. Remington, Wauseon, BSN.

University of Iowa: Marleigh Kerr, a native of Swanton, has been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Bluffton University: Nathan Heinze of Swanton and Angel Huerta and Michael Short, both of Archbold, have been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List.

University of Dallas: Joseph Christopherson of Swanton was named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List.