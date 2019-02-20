Swanton Library hosting kid events

The Friends of the Swanton Public Library will hold their annual Cabin Fever Used Book and Media Sale on Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 22, through Tuesday, Feb. 26, during library hours – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

All types of books, movies, and music available, including surprises. Donations accepted to benefit library programs. On Monday and Tuesday all selections are free.

Other library events include:

Girls Who Code, a free after school club for girls and boys in grades 3-5. Next meeting is Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m.

Learn the beginning steps of building code by reading and discussing the Girls Who Code book and by completing thematically-related challenges. Activities are for kids with zero-to-some computer science experience. Visit girlswhocode.com to learn more about the movement.

Anime fest, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4-5:30 p.m. Watch three episodes of anime chosen by attendees or by the random button. Japanese food, snacks, and drinks provided. Free; no registration required.

Once Upon a Story, ages 3 to 5, Mondays, 10:30 a.m., children’s program room.

Tales for Tots, ages 6 months to 5 years, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., library community room; Thursdays. 6:30 p.m.. children’s program room. Ages 2 and under must have attending adult.

Baby, toddler, and preschooler fun and learning in weekly classes. Third six-week session March 4 to April 11. No registration required. This session: “BUGS! BUGS! BUGS!”

For more information, call 419-826-2760, visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org or come to the library, 305 Chestnut St. in Swanton.