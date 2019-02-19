SNAP clients offered aide

As a result of February’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits being issued Jan. 16, due to the federal shutdown to ensure recipients received their benefits, Ohio is adjusting the March benefit issuance schedule.

Eligible SNAP families will receive 50 percent of their March benefits on Feb. 22. The rest of the benefits will be issued on the normal March issuance date.

Fulton County Job and Family Services has compiled a list of resources to assist during this time:

FISH Archbold – residents only, second and fourth Tues. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; third Tues., 5-7 p.m., 1309 S. Defiance St., 419-445-0366; FISH Wauseon – residents only, third Wed., 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., 419-337-7342; Alano Club, Wauseon – anyone, second Fri., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 222 S. Brunell St., 419-335-6211; Helping Hands, Fayette – anyone, second and fourth Thurs., 1-4 p.m., 203 Railroad St. Suite 2, 419-357-7457; Harvest Market NWO Food Bank, Fayette – county residents only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., once monthly, some items for sale, 111 Clay Meadows Apt.s., 111 Willard Court, 419-242-5000; Delta Community Outreach – county residents only, noon-2 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m-noon, Thurs.-Fri., 104 Monroe St., 419-822-4407; Liberty Center Food Pantry at Shiloh Christian Union Church, Delta – Liberty Center school district, first Wed. monthly (after first Tues.), 8-9:30 a.m., 2100 County Road 5, 419-822-4261; United Methodist Church, Fayette – residents only, food, 305 E. Main St., 419-237-2322; Oasis Christian Fellowship, Wauseon – anyone, food, 400 Enterprise Ave., 419-335-9800; St. Vincent DePaul, Wauseon, Pettisville, Tedrow – those residents only, food, Mon.-Fri., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, 419-337-4536; St. Vincent DePaul, Swanton, Delta – those residents only, third Wed., 9-11 a.m., 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, 419-826-2791; St. Vincent DePaul, Lyons, Metamora – those residents only, fourth Wed., 8:15-10 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Swanton, 419-644-4014; Templo Cristiano Asambleas de Dio, Archbold – anyone, third Tues., 5-7 p.m., 23569 County Road G, 419-445-7552; True North Church, Wauseon – anyone, each Thurs., 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. food and hot meal offered, 850 W. Elm St., 419-335-8783; Trinity United Methodist Church, Swanton – residents only and with conditions, $25 Kroger food vouchers, each Tues., 9:30 a.m.-noon, call first for information, 419-826-2492.

For questions, contact Fulton County Job and Family Services at 419-337-0010, option 2, then 2 again.