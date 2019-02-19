Posted on by

SNAP clients offered aide


As a result of February’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits being issued Jan. 16, due to the federal shutdown to ensure recipients received their benefits, Ohio is adjusting the March benefit issuance schedule.

Eligible SNAP families will receive 50 percent of their March benefits on Feb. 22. The rest of the benefits will be issued on the normal March issuance date.

Fulton County Job and Family Services has compiled a list of resources to assist during this time:

FISH Archboldresidents only, second and fourth Tues. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; third Tues., 5-7 p.m., 1309 S. Defiance St., 419-445-0366; FISH Wauseonresidents only, third Wed., 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., 419-337-7342; Alano Club, Wauseonanyone, second Fri., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 222 S. Brunell St., 419-335-6211; Helping Hands, Fayetteanyone, second and fourth Thurs., 1-4 p.m., 203 Railroad St. Suite 2, 419-357-7457; Harvest Market NWO Food Bank, Fayettecounty residents only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., once monthly, some items for sale, 111 Clay Meadows Apt.s., 111 Willard Court, 419-242-5000; Delta Community Outreachcounty residents only, noon-2 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m-noon, Thurs.-Fri., 104 Monroe St., 419-822-4407; Liberty Center Food Pantry at Shiloh Christian Union Church, DeltaLiberty Center school district, first Wed. monthly (after first Tues.), 8-9:30 a.m., 2100 County Road 5, 419-822-4261; United Methodist Church, Fayetteresidents only, food, 305 E. Main St., 419-237-2322; Oasis Christian Fellowship, Wauseonanyone, food, 400 Enterprise Ave., 419-335-9800; St. Vincent DePaul, Wauseon, Pettisville, Tedrowthose residents only, food, Mon.-Fri., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, 419-337-4536; St. Vincent DePaul, Swanton, Deltathose residents only, third Wed., 9-11 a.m., 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, 419-826-2791; St. Vincent DePaul, Lyons, Metamorathose residents only, fourth Wed., 8:15-10 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Swanton, 419-644-4014; Templo Cristiano Asambleas de Dio, Archboldanyone, third Tues., 5-7 p.m., 23569 County Road G, 419-445-7552; True North Church, Wauseonanyone, each Thurs., 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. food and hot meal offered, 850 W. Elm St., 419-335-8783; Trinity United Methodist Church, Swantonresidents only and with conditions, $25 Kroger food vouchers, each Tues., 9:30 a.m.-noon, call first for information, 419-826-2492.

For questions, contact Fulton County Job and Family Services at 419-337-0010, option 2, then 2 again.