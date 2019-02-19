Fayette man guilty of assault

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

John Felix, 58, of Fayette previously pleaded guilty to negligent assault. On June 3, 2018, he did negligently, by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, cause physical harm to another.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $100 fine within 30 days; successfully complete the anger management program at Maumee Valley Guidance Center; and have no contact with the victim.

Brian Schlegel, 35, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One June 23, 2018, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which the first year is a mandatory term, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,350 fine; surrender his driver’s license for five years, and to have no driving privileges for the first three years of said suspension; have restricted vehicle plates and ignition interlock.

Jacob Brown, 22, of Pioneer, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 20, 2018, he possessed oxycodone.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve 20 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for six days; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $250 fine; be assessed by A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; stay out of bars; and honor a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Ryan Fervida, 45, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, and importuning. On or about August 2015 to Feb. 1, 2017, he had sexual contact with a person under age 13. He also created obscene material depicting a minor as a participant.

He was sentenced to serve 99 months in prison, and ordered to pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs. He was also found to be a Tier I sex offender, requiring registration and verification for a period of 15 years, with in-person verification annually will the sheriff’s office in all counties in which he resides.