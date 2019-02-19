2018-19 FFA officers

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 125 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. They work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers for the 2018-19 chapter include – front, from left – Eric Culler of Fairview, president; Schylar Bergman, of Edon, vice president; Dakota Gillett of Montpelier, secretary – back, from left – Halie Wanless of Patrick Henry, treasurer; Jared Leininger of Evergreen, student advisor; Jazlynn Fickle of Hilltop, sentinel; Morgan Smith of Edgerton, reporter. FCCC advisors include Jason Elston, Florence Luzny, Eric Hite, Denton Blue, Larry Soles, and Stephanie Pippin.

