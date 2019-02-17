Senior Center offering health series

The Fulton County Senior Center, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, northwest Ohio chapter, will present four programs featuring Dr. Lynn Ritter.

“Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body,” March 19; “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” April 23; “Effective Communication Strategies” for someone with memory loss, May 22; and “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior,” on June 25.

All programs begin 11 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. For reservations for a noon meal following each program, call 419-337-9299 at least 24 hours in advance.