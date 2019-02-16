Heading for state competition

Forty-three Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-six of these winners will compete at the State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton County competing at state are – from left – Beyer Zachrich of Pettisville, Matthew Christiansen of Pettisville, Trenton Peluso of Evergreen, Jewellee Roberts of Delta, Madisan Carpenter of Evergreen, Kyle Bowser of Evergreen, Owen Terry of Liberty Center, and John Blystone of Delta. BPA members from all parts of Ohio will be in Columbus March 14 and 15 to compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center BPA Advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

