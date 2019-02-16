Latta announces art contest

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has announced details for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

High school students that live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition. All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township.

The deadline for submission is Monday, March 4.

More than 650,000 high school students have participated in the competition nationwide since it began in 1982. The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s three district offices. Submissions can be dropped off at any of those offices: 1045 N. Main St. Suite 6, Bowling Green; 101 Clinton St. Suite 1200, Defiance; 318 Dorney Plaza Room 302, Findlay.

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes: paintings – oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.; drawings – pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers; collage – must be two dimensional; prints – lithographs, silkscreen, block prints; mixed media – use of more than two mediums, such as pencil, ink, etc.; computer-generated art; photography.

District staff is available to pick up artwork from students. To obtain an entry form, further information or to arrange a pick-up time, contact the Findlay office at 419-422-7791.