Grand jury indicts six people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Robert T. Boroff, 26, of Defiance was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Dec. 5, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Terra J. Hall, 20, of Swanton was indicted on one count of grand theft of a firearm and one count of falsification in a theft offense. On or about Oct. 20, 2018, she allegedly stole a firearm and allegedly made a false statement with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Robert C. Stuart, 43, of Delta was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 16, 2018, to Nov. 27, 2018, he allegedly possessed obscene materials or performances showing minors participating in sexual activity. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation.

Marcus L. Penn, 30, of Swanton was indicted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence. On or about Jan. 26, 2019, he allegedly attempted to cause the death of another and allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to that person by means of a deadly weapon.

Brianna M. Saldivar, 28, of Pioneer, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Jan. 7, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Jonathan P. Gerard Jr., 38, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Dec. 30, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.