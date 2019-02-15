Evergreen schools receive Momentum Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Evergreen Local Schools have been recognized for excellence on their state and district reports cards.

A letter from the Ohio Board of Education presented at Monday’s school board meeting named the school district a Momentum Award winner for 2017-18. The honor is bestowed on state school districts that receive an A grade in every Value Added measure on the state’s school and district report cards.

“Evergreen Local’s report card shows your district is committed to its students’ success by ensuring students exceeded the growth expectations in English, language arts, and mathematics,” the letter from OBE President Tess Elshoff states. “I also congratulate you on recruiting and motivating the high-quality leaders and staff needed to make this happen.”

A certificate of commendation accompanied the letter.

In other business, the board accepted a letter of resignation from Diane Tache, curriculum coordinator, effective July 31. The school district issued a statement saying, “Mrs. Tache’s transformational leadership to the district and our entire school community will be greatly missed.”

Board members also approved: a family leave request for teacher Stacey Wyse, beginning Feb. 25 and ending March 31; an unpaid medical leave of undetermined length for Lori Vandesande that began Jan. 15; Brian Kuney as the elementary school night custodian, effective Feb. 6, with benefits according to his employment contract and board policy; Steve Annesser as a part-time tutor for home instruction on an as-needed basis for a student with medical issues and unable to attend school; a boys soccer team, as sanctioned by the school district and the Ohio High Schools Athletic Association.

On a related note, the board determined that athletic handbook signatures will be required of both student and parent each season to acknowledge the handbook’s contents.

And board members authorized board treasurer Denise Leu to advertise for bids for school buses.

The school board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

The next Evergreen Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, March 11, 6 p.m., in the Loren Pennington Learning Center.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-2.jpg