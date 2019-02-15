D.A.R.E. members graduate

The 2018-19 D.A.R.E. programs for Delta, Evergreen, and Fayette middle schools have concluded for the academic year.

The program is presented by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marv Zumfelde and consists of approximately 300 students.

As part of the DARE program, students are assigned to write a DARE report, and one report is selected from each school. During the graduation ceremony the selected students present their report.

The United States Attorney General issued a landmark report on the D.A.R.E “Keepin’ it REAL” curriculum. It shows that programs, like this one, promote building social, emotional, cognitive, and substance refusal skills that provide children accurate information on rates and amounts of peer substance use. The program is based on over 20 years of research from information obtained from over 6,000 students nationwide.

The increasing use of drugs and developing addictions, and other physical and psychological problems, is currently very apparent. Consequently, preventing drug use is essential to reducing these risks. D.A.R.E.’s goal is providing evidence-based prevention programs to youth in the community.

The D.A.R.E. program is a 45-minute weekly program scheduled over 11 weeks. The primary focus is placed on good decision and problem solving skills. Topics include communication skills, peer pressure, bullying, safe reporting, alcohol and tobacco facts with consequences, and over-the-counter and prescription medicines. With the issues of overdoses and drug problems, the program is established to help with better decision making.

The program commends the participating school administrators and staffs.

