God, Flag, and Country winners named

Before a packed house, 21 students competed Feb. 9 in the Delta Eagles’ eighth annual God, Flag, and Country contest.

Students represented three of the four school districts in Delta’s jurisdiction: Delta, Evergreen, and Swanton. Wauseon, parochial, and home school students were also invited to participate.

The winners were Kyla Risner, 10-11 years olds, from Delta; Emma Crow, 12-13 years old, from Swanton; and Holden Barnes, 14-15 years old, from Delta.

All three have been invited to speak at the Eagles’ Charter Members-Past Presidents dinner on March 23, and they will represent District 14 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at the Zone Contest on April 13 in Ashland, Ohio.

Second place finishers were Jordinn Heinemann, 10-11 years old; Sydney Churchill, 12-13 years old; and James Ruple, 14-15 years old, all from Delta. Third places went to Bryson Hanefeld, 10-11 years old, and Dani Ford, 12-13 years old, both from Delta. There were only two 14-15 year-old contestants.

The first, second, and third place finishers all won cash prizes, and every competitor received a certificate of participation and a name tag lanyard, and a pizza party after the contest.

Barnes https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_God-Flag-Barnes.jpg Barnes Photos by Lori Ford Crow https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_God-Flag-Crow.jpg Crow Photos by Lori Ford Risner https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_God-Flag-Risner.jpg Risner Photos by Lori Ford World War II veteran Elgin Smith presents the colors to open the contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_God-Flag-Smith.jpg World War II veteran Elgin Smith presents the colors to open the contest. Photos by Lori Ford