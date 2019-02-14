Wauseon schools’ news goes digital

Information about the Wauseon school district will travel farther and easier beginning this week with the advent of a digital version of its newsletter.

The Tribe-Une debuts in an online format that is expected to expand readership, Superintendent Larry Brown said at a Board of Education meeting held Monday. The functional page will allow the school district to move beyond its website and place the newsletter on both Facebook and Twitter.

“We’ve really got a lot more subscribers than we ever had on the website,” Brown told the board members. “What we’re gaining is interest from other areas.”

The Tribe-Une will be published twice each year but can now additionally be published to cover unexpected news or special events, Brown said. And, unlike the former printed version, there will be no space limitations.

Like other online sites, the Tribe-Une page will feature an automatic mode that allows viewing from a cell phone.

Board president Sandra Griggs raised concern that the digital format would cause the loss of some readership. “I just don’t want to lose anybody, because it’s such good communication,” she said.

Brown told her that, although the digital format is not print-friendly, printed copies will be made available in several locations for people without internet access.

In other business, the school board accepted the following donations: $50, Wauseon Lions Club to the high school National Honor Society for volunteering at the Christmas tree sale; $4,536, $2,371.66, and $2,000, respectively, from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Department for wrestling rings, a squat machine, and travel expenses for 2018-19.

The board also approved motions for modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2019 permanent appropriations and Certificate of Estimated Resources; and to approve a revision in the 2018-19 Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center agreement originally approved Feb. 12, 2018.

In personnel matters, board members approved: a one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contract to Heidi Stambaugh as junior varsity softball coach for the coming season, pending a clear background check; Sabrina Lind and Roy Norman as volunteer softball coaches; Bridget Benedict as volunteer junior high track coach and Ron Burget as volunteer softball coach – both positions pending clean background checks and Pupil Activity permits; Jonah Figgins, Myley McGinnis, Ryan Scherer, and Ramah Witt as 2018-19 high school pool workers; and the resignation of Katelynn Mount as the school district’s assistant to the treasurer/accounts payable, effective Feb. 9.

In building reports:

• High school students Nolan Flint, Alyssa Russell, Grace Leininger, Megan Carroll, Chelsea Raabe, Rylee Reede, Lexi Sauber, Noah Becker, and Kamron Goolsby will have art exhibited Feb. 11-21 at the Black Swamp Arts Council BCAC High School Art Show in the Northwest State Community College atrium in Archbold.

The Mock Trial Team won a district championship at a competition held Jan. 18. The team competes Feb. 15 at the regional contest in Bowling Green.

Upcoming events include a Junior Parent meeting Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., and parent-teacher conferences Feb. 28 and March 4, 6-9 p.m.

• Middle school principal Joe Friess said sixth grader Ava Pelok, seventh grader Maria Shema, and eighth grader Jack Callan represented the school Feb. 6 at the Fulton County Spelling Bee. All finished in the top third.

“For those kids to get up in front of all those people with that kind of pressure, God bless them, they did a great job,” he said.

Friess said a 21st Century Grant awarded to the middle school will fund a trip by four staff members to learn about The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga. Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing donated $4,000 to sponsor two staff members to attend. The middle school serves children from many economic backgrounds with a unique program.

Friess also noted that state-mandated testing is scheduled soon.

• Elementary school fourth grader Mia Barajas and fifth grader AJ Zeller each placed second in the Fulton County Spelling Bee in their categories.

All fifth graders graduated from the D.A.R.E. anti-drug program. The program now focuses on critical thinking, decision making, long-term goals, and health practices.

More teachers have been trained in the PAX Heroes program, which, among other aspects, educates teachers on how to identify and analyze struggling students.

Due to inclement weather, Math Night has been rescheduled for Feb. 19.

• Primary school principal Blake Young announced that the school was given the Overall A Award by the Ohio Department of Education due to its most recent state report card.

Kindergarten registration will be held March 21-22. About 84 students have already been registered.

“Wellness Week,” to be held Feb. 25-March 1, will focus on healthy eating and drinking. Due to scheduled parent-teacher conferences, there will be no Family Fit Night this year.

The student-led parent-teacher conferences will be held Feb. 28, 3:30-7:30 p.m. The school’s annual book sale will be held at that time.

The school board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

Larry Brown, Wauseon schools superintendent, displayed the new look of the school district’s newsletter, The Tribe-Une, at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_school-board-brown.jpg Larry Brown, Wauseon schools superintendent, displayed the new look of the school district’s newsletter, The Tribe-Une, at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

