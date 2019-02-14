SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 31

9:25 a.m., 1852 State Highway 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:03 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road H, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:21 p.m., 13439 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil process.

7:18 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.

9 p.m., 3170 County Road 12, York Twp., domestic violence.

10:04 p.m., 4991 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

Friday, Feb. 1

9:22 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:23 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

11:37 a.m., 15206 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:01 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., assist public.

1:57 p.m., 347 E. Main St., Metamora, hit-skip accident.

2:04 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

2:26 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:51 p.m., 14000 County Road J, Dover Twp., identity theft.

4:40 p.m., 12500 County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:19 p.m., 12979 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

9:20 p.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, suspicious person.

10:16 p.m., County Road 27-1 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

11 p.m., 7980 County Road 8, York Twp., criminal mischief.

Saturday, Feb. 2

5:04 a.m., 215 Maddie St., Swanton, suspicious activity.

2:01 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, civil matter.

5:34 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:57 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11 p.m., 7707 County Road 12, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Feb. 3

2:06 a.m., 1590 County Road 25, German Twp., suspicious activity.

2:26 a.m., 206 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

5:55 a.m., 12330 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

12:38 p.m., County Road L at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

1:33 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave #13, Delta, mental issue.

2:19 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, unwanted subject.

5:45 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:02 p.m., 22897 U.s. 20A, German Twp., Adriel Foster Care, check on welfare.

7:35 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:12 p.m., 7032 County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, Feb. 4

7:36 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

7:51 a.m., 3400 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

11:49 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, check on welfare.

12:35 p.m., 11321 County Road N, Pike Twp., animal call.

1:55 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:17 p.m., 1439 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

5:16 p.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:05 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

4:59 a.m., County Road D at County Road 12, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:59 a.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:28 a.m., 4896 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:56 p.m., 471 Eldredge St., Tedrow, neighbor trouble.

2:02 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:18 p.m., 14820 County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:37 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

12:51 a.m., 4549 County Road E #44, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:57 a.m., 10283 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

8:40 a.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

10:27 a.m., 22145 County Road N, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:54 a.m., 3245 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

12:43 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

1:22 p.m., 453 E. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.

5:48 p.m., 105 Charles St., Archbold, assist fire department.

8:55 p.m., 7865 County Road 7-2, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:59 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Feb. 7

3:09 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:20 a.m., County Road L at County Road 22, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:35 a.m., 1855 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.