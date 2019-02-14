Common Pleas Court

Heather L. Buehrer, Adrian, Mich., vs. Austin M. Buehrer, Lyons, domestic violence.

Jennifer R. Bettinger, Metamora, vs. Brian C. Bettinger, Metamora, termination of marriage with children.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Brian D. Rupp, Stryker, foreclosure.

Equity Resources, Inc., Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Elizabeth I. Shoup, Swanton, foreclosure.

Joshua R. Burroughs, Lyons, vs. Danielle D. Burroughs, Lyons, termination of marriage with children.

NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Norcross, Ga., vs. Jessica L. Johnston, Swanton, other civil.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppel, Texas, vs. Karen Garner, as heir, Marion, Ohio, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Beverly Beaverson, Archbold, speed, $140.

Dalene A. Leugers, Delta, speed, $193.

Erik T. Short, Archbold, speed, $140.

Tammy L. Shidler, Delta, speed, $140.

Keith A. Roberts, Toledo, speed, $140.

Derek C. Bishop, Wauseon, failure to renew vehicle registration, $130.

Adam W. Mapes, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $841 plus costs.

Brittany E. Coffelt, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $365 plus costs, 15 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Alisha L. Paul, Delta, theft, $208 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Jessica N. Garcia, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Denisha C. Barnes, Portage, Ind., speed, suspended driver’s license, $412.

Marriage Licenses

Timothy S. Niles, 60, Swanton, retired, and Diana L. Niles, 62, store manager.

James J. Savage, 20, Delta, construction, and Savannah M. Karl, 19, Delta, homemaker.

Paul D. Briggs, 64, Adrian, Mich., collision technician, and Donna J. Kennedy, 63, Adrian, Mich., housekeeper.

Gene H. Zenz, 59, Lyons, musician, and Tamara J. Mohrbach, 59, Lyons, switchboard/LMT.

Real Estate Transfers

Christina Mendoza to Amy L. Siwa, 7152 County Road 1-3, Swanton, $22,500.

Steven M. and David and Thomas Walker to Cynthia Y. Degolier, 911 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $148,000.

Diane L. Brubaker to Benjamin Jensen, 405 E. Main St., Fayette, $120,000.

Nancy S. Cottrell to Beverly L. Yingling, 505 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $76,362.

Karen Rice and Kristi Eberhardt to Karen Rice, 200 Schlatter St., Archbold, $60,000.

Angela M. Stutzman, trustee, to Daniel J. and Christine M. Zirkle, County Road J rear, Wauseon, $350,000.

Jeffrey A. Laurell to Mark E. and Linda Kay Gramlich, 104 Crabapple Drive, Swanton, $186,000.

Anthony E. and April J. Stidham to Caleb B. and Emily K. Gustwiller, NEVA, Wauseon, $20,000.

Arrin J. Short and Jordan Matthews to Martin L. Kinder, 18263 State Highway 2, Wauseon, $143,000.

Paul Willson to Erich H. and Heather Starkweather, 210 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $22,000.

Christy Motor Sales, Inc. to Winkle Realty LLC, 314, 316, 404, N. Defiance St., Archbold, $375,000.

Archbold DOHP LLC to N&E Real Estate Investment Ltd., S. Defiance Street, Archbold, $24,000.

Shawn W. and Carrie R. Kaufmann to Mitchell M. and Jasmine Ginoza, 204 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $115,000.

Maria M. Rinna Reinhart to Christopher Newell and Gillian McManus, 200 Walnut St., Fayette, $30,000.

Michael A. and Barbara L. Beroske to John J. Good III, trustee, 113 Lincoln St., Lyons, $40,000.

Scott Mirtes, trustee, to Kayla R. and Shane M. Milliman, 1172 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $29,000.

Marilyn F. Laycock to Lonnie J. Yoder, 4372 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $82,501.