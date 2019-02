The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce will present its 2019 Gala on Saturday. The Gala will be held at St. Caspar Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

This year’s Gala features food stations representing different local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fulton County Heart Radiothon.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office as well as from Gala Committee members. The cost is $40 per person and $75 per couple. Contact the Chamber at director@wauseonchamber.com.