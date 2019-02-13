Renewals fill ballot for May election

There are five issues to be decided in Fulton County during the May 7 election, all of which are in the eastern part of the county, and none of which are new taxes.

The Village of Swanton will have two renewal levies on the ballot. Voters will decide on a five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for fire and a 5-year, 0.5-mill renewal for permanent improvements for village parks.

The village council last Monday approved placing the issues on the ballot.

In Fulton Township, voters will decide on a five-year, 0.75-mill levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of roads.

Amboy Township voters will see a five-year, 1-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS.

There is one school issue on the ballot, in the Swanton Local Schools district which also includes Lucas County. District residents will vote on the renewal of a 0.75 percent income tax.

There will be no candidates on the ballot in Fulton County this May. The requirement to hold a May primary for the mayor and city council races was not met. Too few candidates filed to run to trigger a primary.

As of now, early in-person voting is set to begin April 9. In Fulton County, it is held at the Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza, in Wauseon.

