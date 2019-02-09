Delta Library now offering hotspots

The Delta Public Library has added five Sprint hotspots to the library collection.

Only adult patrons will be permitted to check them out. Also, those with a status of new patron will not be allowed to check them out until after their 90-day probation.

Hotspots can be checked out for one week and have a fine of $1 per day. If not returned or damaged, the patron will be fined $80 for replacement.

Tax filing

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) will offer free basic tax filing clinics through the Ohio Benefit Bank Program on Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library.

Trained counselors can help community members prepare and file federal, Ohio, and school tax returns. This is a free service but is only available by appointment. Call 419-784-2150 or visit www.nocac.org to schedule an appointment.