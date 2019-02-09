Randazzo named PUCO chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Monday announced that he has named Samuel Randazzo, of Columbus, to serve on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). Governor DeWine intends to name Randazzo Chairman of the PUCO when his term commences.

Randazzo, an independent, will be filling the position left open by the retirement of Thomas W. Johnson, whose term ends on April 10, 2019. Randazzo will serve a term beginning on April 11, 2019, and ending on April 10, 2024. This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

Randazzo was a partner at McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC and spent more than four decades representing clients in the communications, natural gas, electricity, and other regulated businesses. Before entering private practice, he served as a staff member of the PUCO and as an assistant attorney general.

“Sam Randazzo has the knowledge and experience to lead the PUCO, with expertise in a wide-range of utility-related issues,” said Governor DeWine. “I am confident that he will be an excellent Chairman.”

Governor DeWine also will have another PUCO member to appoint due to the resignation announced today of Asim Z. Haque, effective March 1, 2019. A timetable has not been set for the Nominating Council to begin its work to solicit names to submit to the Governor.

Randazzo will start as Chairman when his term commences.