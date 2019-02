A Drug Take Back is scheduled for Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Swanton Village Hall conference room, 219 Chestnut St. The Swanton Police Department and Swanton Area Community Coalition are hosting the event for the community to drop off their unwanted, unused, and expired medications.

Swanton residents will be able to drop off their syringes, liquids, lotions, and pills. The Swanton site is the only location in both Lucas and Fulton counties that accepts all of these items.