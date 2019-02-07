Swanton Rotary auction geared toward community

It is once again time for a key Rotary Club of Swanton fundraiser. The annual Swanton Rotary Foundation benefit auction, “A Community with a Cause,” is Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

The event, held at the Swanton Sports Center on N. Main Street, is geared toward the whole community.

“The annual auction is a great time for community members to gather and enjoy fellowship and entertainment, all in the name of raising funds for community initiatives supported by the Rotary Club of Swanton,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, Rotary Club of Swanton president. “This year, the event will have a Swanton Rotarian, Adam Walter, and his father Ray, entertain the crowd while everyone enjoys delicious food made by Stacey Rish from Swanton Health Care Center Catering.”

The night will have a beach theme and feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and entertainment. Guests can arrive anytime after doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is buffet style and will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Some items in the silent auction include a membership to Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye game tickets, a car detail from McNeill’s, an Archie Griffin signed football, and pottery from local artists. Guests are also able to purchase raffle tickets, with a first prize of $1,000 and the second prize a 55-inch TV.

The club anticipates 100 people will attend the event. Dress is casual; no fancy gowns are required. “It is beach themed and guests are encouraged to channel the theme in their outfit,” Hoelzle said.

Tickets are $30 per person. They can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching for Swanton Rotary. Raffle tickets are $5 apiece, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20, and can be purchased from any Rotarian of the Swanton Club.

“All money raised from the events go to the Rotary Club of Swanton Foundation which focuses on a variety of causes, with a main focus on local schools and parks,” said Hoelzle. “This year, upgrades to Pilliod Park are on the list, supporting projects at Swanton Local Schools, as well as the annual scholarships granted to Swanton High School seniors.”

