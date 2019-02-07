Delta school presents Empowerment Evening

Healthy Choices, Caring Communities of Fulton County and the Digital Empowerment Project will hold an Empowerment Evening for students in eighth grade and younger and their families on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30-8 p.m., in the Delta Middle School cafeteria, 1101 Panther Pride Drive.

The free event will teach adults how to empower their children to make safe and healthy choices online. Speakers will include HC3 representatives and Scott Frank of the Digital Empowerment Project

Activities for students in grade 5-8 include dodgeball, gaga ball, and crafts. Children grade 4 and under will also have free activities.

A free walking taco dinner will be included.

Childcare will be provided by The Panther Pack. For details or to register, visit www.HC3Partnership.org.