COURTHOUSE NEWS`

Common Pleas Court

Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Samantha M. Young, Swanton, foreclosure.

Brandi L. Sutton, Delta, vs. Michael E. Sutton, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

David N. Kanagy, Archbold, vs. Nels D. Kanagy, Flower Hospital, Sylvania, domestic violence.

Mark A. Hahn, Lyons, vs. Kayla M. Hahn, Napoleon, termination of marriage without children.

U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Frank J. Morawski, Defiance, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Brandon Mersing, Lyons, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Justin Rhodes, Swanton, other civil.

Teresa Felix, Archbold, vs. Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, other civil.

Nicholas A. Pflager, Archbold, vs. Rachel L. Pflager, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Cesario C. Martinez, Delta, vs. Sherry M. Martinez, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools, Delta, vs. Pike-Delta-York Education, Findlay, Ohio, other civil.

Western District Court

Charles L. Wyse, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Alex Damman, Archbold, red light, $195.

Stephen A. Ford, Delta, speed, $140.

Susan Roth, Archbold, failure to control, $195.

Nolan W. Short, failure to control, $195.

Joshua A. Torres, Archbold, speed, $140.

Demetrios K. Siomos, Pioneer, Ohio, failure to control, $195.

Renard Oliver Jr., Toledo, speed, $130.

Carlos A. Reyes III, Archbold, suspended license, failure to dim headlights, display of plates, $455.

Keith Happ, Montpelier, speed, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $422.

Dominick T. Gomez, Wauseon, speed, no driver’s license, $399, no violations of law for two years.

Joshua C. Smith, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $243, three days jail, no violations of law for one year.

John T. Kryder, McClure, Ohio, disorderly conduct, $324 plus costs, no contact with victim for one year, no violations of law for one year.

Alexis K. Rowe, Napoleon, petty theft, $238.42, three days jail with credit for time served, 180 days reportable probation, $9.78 restitution, mental health assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Meagan Bunce, Archbold, unauthorized use of property, $324 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Devin M. McCullough, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs, 180 days reportable probation, mental health assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Natalio Vasquez, Archbold, child restraint, $101.

Juan Galvin, Archbold, physical control, open container, $501, driver intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Daren March, Fayette, fictitious plates, $168.

Rosemary Gomez, Archbold, school bus regulations, $140.

Chandler P. Shay, Fayette, speed, $130.

Joshua S. Barnes, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, traffic control device, $359.

Christopher M. Wickerham, Montpelier, speed, leaving scene of non-injury crash, $337 plus costs,no violations of law for one year.

Ralph J. Rupp, Archbold, no driver’s license, tail lights, $374 plus costs.

Lauren P. Amoss, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $333 plus costs, no contact with victim, two days jail with credit for time served, 180 days reportable probation, mental health assessment and anger management if recommended, no violations of law for two years.

Moreno Rodriguez, Fayette, no driver’s license, $312.

Regina M. Garza Rosas, Wauseon, wrongful entrustment, $243.

Louis A. Wallace II, Wauseon, expired registration, possession of marijuana, $288.

Jose Roberto Rosa Hernandez, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $243.

Duane White, Fayette, no driver’s license, $130.

Jason R. Hough, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Associated Eye Care, Toledo, vs. Diane Navarre, Wauseon, $235.33.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. RubenVillanueva, Archbold, $3,302.22.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kimberly S. Shaffer, Archbold, $2,196.67.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Amy L. Olwagen, Wauseon, $1,880.15.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Francisco Ramirez, Wauseon, $6,958.52.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Richard J. and Elizabeth E. Manz, Archbold, $5,408.03.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Agapito Valadez Reyes, Wauseon, $2,226.10.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Angela M. McCune, Wauseon, $2,446.16.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Tyler Johnson, Wauseon, $1,627.64.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jonathon Hyder, Fayette, $7,895.98.

Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, vs. Heather L. Weber, Wauseon, $727.80.

Promedica, Sylvania, vs. Diane Gante, Wauseon, $583.25.

Bowling Green State University, Columbus, vs. Gregory C. Adams, West Unity, $3,303.69.

David D. Burkholder and Judith A. Burkholder, Wauseon, vs. Mary Lou Underwood, Delta, $3,552.60.

Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, vs. Tracy L. Olejownik, Wauseon, $2,188.85.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Kaylah Hartman, Wauseon, $8,617.01.

Marriage Licenses

Guadalupe Lopez, 62, Fayette, factory worker, and Mary J. Bentancur, 62, Fayette, teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

David C. and Judy L. Harman to Lucas W. and Johanna M. Young, 107 S. Madison St., Delta, $132,000.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to Kelly A. and Jeffrey Delaney, 2201 Redbud Lane, Delta, $115,000.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Christopher Sayler, trustee, 232 Lincoln, Swanton, $30,000.

SG & L LLC to S. Lester Investments LLC, 127 E. Walnut St., Wauseon, $130,000.

Stephen D. and Tamra M. O’Brien to Oldfield Village LLC, 212 Barney Oldfield Drive, Wauseon, $84,000.

Ervin L. Yoder to Dwight J. and Jeanine F. Franklin, 1201 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, $164,000.

George L. Beatty to Douglas D. and Nancy N. Rupp, trustees, U.S. 20A, Archbold, $483,594.

Joyce A. Lemley to Robert and Melinda Mohler LLC, 12487 County Road M, Wauseon, $25,000.

Najarian-Munson Road LLC to Scott J. and Heather Turner, S. Munson Road, Swanton, $50,000.

Barbara L. Ricker to Michael F. and Betsy J. Hicks, 14603 County Road J, Wauseon, $70,000.

J&J Ag LLC to Thomas C. Von Seggern, trustee, County Road L, Fayette, $650,000.

Daniel M. and Ida J. Lane, trustees, to Austin J. Arps and Hailley J. McDonnall, 6271 County Road C, Delta, $132,000.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. to Zeesky LLC, 405 West, Archbold, $24,000.

Blue Door Properties LLC to Shawn Sulewski, 5139 County Road B, Delta, $19,000.

Jordan R. Hernandez to Gregory S. Smith, 712 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $97,500.

Christopher E. Taft to Tia M. and Trevor D. Fletcher, 16422 State Highway 108, Fayette, $120,000.