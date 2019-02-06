Quadco holds annual meeting

The Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s Board in Stryker elected 2019 officers for the administrative and non-profit boards at its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 22.

Those taking office include: Guy Tettenhorst, Defiance, administrative board president; John Kundo, Liberty Center, administrative board vice president; Ruth Anne Osborne, Bryan, administrative board secretary; Tootie Bockelman, Napoleon, non-profit board president; Connie Hite, Wauseon, non-profit board vice president; and Rod Rethmel, Defiance, non-profit board secretary.

During the organizational meeting, members also reviewed and approved the following: Equal Opportunity Employment and Affirmative Action policy; QRC’s mission statement; accessibility plan; lease between administrative and non-profit boards; and table of organization and board by-laws. They also established the monthly meetings for noon on the fourth Tuesday of each month – excluding December – in the Stryker facility’s conference room.

During his presentation, QRC Executive Director Bruce Abell, thanked the members for their continued service. He also discussed the QRC’s Internal Compliance Committee’s monthly report, explaining that the committee meets weekly to review and ensure the agency is aware of compliance requirements for Medicaid waiver reimbursement and that those requirements are fulfilled. Abell said Jeffrey Davis of Grove City, Ohio, is the newly-appointed director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Shannon Zellers, QRC program manager, shared photos from the organization’s Christmas party and Awards Day. The annual event was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Defiance. Activities included the awards ceremony, a holiday meal, and a dance with DJ entertainment provided by Mark Fox of Foxtunes Entertainment in Stryker.

Zellers presented examples of projects created by participants of QRC’s art clubs, including centerpieces the artists created for the Christmas party and holiday wall hangings. Zellers reported that Community Club participants were active in the community, visiting Northtowne Mall in Defiance.

Rachel Lange, Employment Services manager, told board members that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 30 individuals in job placement and retention services.

Transportation Manager Steven Slattman reported that QRC vehicles traveled 21,218 miles in 16 days during December. He said the transportation department recently underwent a spot bus inspection, and all vehicles passed with no citations. He said the organization had no injuries for the months of November and December.

Following a brief executive session to discuss the performance of Bockelman, she expressed the board’s satisfaction with Abell’s performance as well. Bockelman added, “We are all in agreement that you do an excellent job.”

The next regular meeting of the non-profit Board will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the QRC conference room.