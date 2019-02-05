VFW requests donations

VFW Post #7424 in Wauseon is looking for donations from area merchants for its annual reverse raffle, to be held this year on Saturday, March 23.

Gift certificates, items, and monetary donations will be welcomed.

The reverse raffle raises money the post puts back into the community through scholarships, school food banks, veterans’ and children’s homes, local charity benefits, food for needy families, care packages to military troops, and support for nursing homes, Fulton County Special Olympics, and Sara’s Garden, among other causes.

For questions or donating, call Ken Sunderman, 419-335-5897; Dennis Peabody, 419-583-7488; Dana Barajas, 419-330-9996.