‘Let’s Talk’ retirement series to begin

Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center will begin a monthly “Let’s Talk” series on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., at 214 S. Munson Road.

Guest speaker Greg Durivage will discuss “Social Security: Timing is Everything,” focusing on strategies for applying for benefits, deciding when to retire, and making withdrawals from 401(k) and IRA plans. There will also be an overview of the 2018 tax reform. Durivage is a financial planner at Thrivent Financial, specializing in retirement planning, savings strategies, investments, and estate strategies.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations to Myndi at 419-265-0600 are encouraged. Light refreshments will be provided along with a raffle drawing at the close of the program.