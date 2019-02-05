Schaller named student ambassador at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN – The College of Business at Bowling Green State University recently announced that Trevor Schaller has been named to the highly selective Student Ambassador Program. Schaller is a 2018 graduate of Swanton High School.

“We are pleased to accept Trevor into the Student Ambassador Program,” commented Dean Ray Braun.

Schaller has been a highly engaged student in the College of Business. During his first semester at Bowling Green he made the Dean’s List receiving all A’s. He is also a Dean’s Scholar who has helped with set-up of various events through the College of Business.

Student Ambassadors represent the College of Business by engaging with prospective students, current students, and alumni. In preparation for their role, Student Ambassadors complete a course focused on presentation and networking skills.

“I am thrilled to be accepted into the Student Ambassador Program,” said Schaller. “The College of Business is amazing and I look forward to working with Dean Braun as a Student Ambassador.”

During high school, Schaller was very involved, playing soccer and wrestling all four years. In addition to sports he was a part of National Honor Society, Interact, and Business Professionals of America.