Temperatures break records

It has been a weather roller coaster in Fulton County over the last week. It transitioned from frigid cold to unseasonable warmth in the span of three days.

Wind chill warnings were issued and low temperature records broken mid-week. The low hit 11 below zero at Fulton County Airport on Wednesday and 13 below on Thursday with temperatures as low as 18 below reported in the Fayette area. Wind chill factor was a major issue as it exceeded 30 below zero.

By Saturday, the temperature had rebounded into the 40s. The mercury kept climbing on Sunday as the high temperature reached 55 degrees degrees at Fulton County Airport and 57 at Toledo Express Airport to break the previous record of 55 degrees.