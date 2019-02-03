Ability Center offers scholarship

The Ability Center in collaboration with the Auxiliary to The Ability Center, is now accepting applications for college scholarships for students with disabilities. Money will be awarded to students who achieve academic success, participate in community service, and act as a positive role model for other students. Amounts are dependent on the number of recipients chosen.

This scholarship is supported through the Auxiliary to The Ability Center’s annual Style Show event. Eligibility requirements include:

• Being an individual with a disability

• Having a permanent address in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Defiance, or Williams county in Ohio or in Monroe or Lenawee county in Michigan

• Carrying at least a 3.0 grade point average

• Being enrolled in a post-secondary degree program

Deadline for applications is March 29, 2019. Applications can be found at abilitycenter.org.