Locals earn college honors

The following local residents have been honored by their respective university or college.

Dayton University: Aaron Spieles, Taylor Vernot, and Kyle Vernot, all of Wauseon, and Claudia Dominique, Mark Mossing, and Paul Mossing, all of Swanton, were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List, achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA. Mark Mossing also received a degree during a Dec. 15 commencement ceremony.

University of Findlay: New students Lauren Borton of Wauseon and Stephanie Schmucker and Elizabeth Voll, both of Archbold, were welcomed.

Cedarville University: Ty Moore of Swanton was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018. This recognition required Moore to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Champlain College: Brandon Carmody of Swanton has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Qualified students have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Bowling Green State University: Dean’s List for Fall 2018 – Archbold: Scarlette Niese, Mackenna Whitacre, Andrea Avers, Mitchell Hogrefe, Nicolas Rodriguez, Hannah Bowers, Garrett Grime, Logan Roth, Jacob Hauter, Katarina Hauter; Delta: Austin Mohler, Theresa Nieberding, Jesse Growden, Thomas Tanner, Raegyn Price, Lauren Hehl-Myers, Noah Mattin; Noah Munger; Hayley Callahan, Noah Eisel, Jared Gilders, Anthony Russell; Fayette: Sydney Rupp, Riley Martin; Lyons: Nichole Wilson, Hannah Machacek, Keegan O’Neil, Michael Smithmyer; Pettisville: Rebekah Frey; Swanton: Alexis Boatfield, Elizabeth Howard, Gretchen Siek, Zachary Dziengelewski, Allyson Hendricks, Kylie Kuhlman, Danielle Herr, Abigail Maser, Ryan Eckhardt, Alaina Sayre, Sarah Yaney, Hunter Huffman, Allison Mishka, Hunter Moore, Trevor Schaller, Alec Dunavant, Colin Harsh, Mikaela Kroyer, Abigail Martin, Rachel Kruez, Courtney Hunt, Sarah Simon, Alec Ankoviak, Adelaide Worline; Wauseon: Aubri Reiniche, Deven Girdham, Michelle Whitmer, Aleea Volkman, Rebekkah Schimmel-Doerr, Sean Baker, Sarah Christiansen, Brandon Moore, Krista Thierry, Sophia Stockham, Sariah Yackee, Madison Rice, Grace Friend, Kendra Boger, Zachary Torres, Amber Dick.

Graduates – Archbold: Jase Grosjean, Elizabeth Wiemken; Pettisville: Rebekkah Frey; Swanton: Elizabeth Howard, Chad Turner, Kylie Kuhlman, Madeline Dominique; Wauseon: Hilarie Flory, Asher Waldfogel, Jessica Gerig, Krista Thierry, Chase Krohn.