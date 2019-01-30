Delta residents sentenced for pot

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

April Johnson, 40, of Delta pleaded guilty to illegal cultivation of marijuana. On Aug. 6, 2019, she did knowingly cultivate marijuana, and the amount of the marijuana involved equals or exceeds 1,000 grams but is less than 5,000 grams.

She was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Andrew Seiler, 35, of Delta pleaded guilty to illegal cultivation of marijuana. On Aug. 6, 2019, he did knowingly cultivate marijuana, and the amount of the marijuana involved equals or exceeds 1,000 grams but is less than 5,000 grams.

Judge Robinson sentenced Seiler to two years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs. Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Christopher LaPoint, 51, of Swanton pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a protection order. On Oct. 2, 2018, and Nov. 24, 2018, he did recklessly violate the terms of a protection order.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; remain in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available for the SEARCH program, which he must successfully be completed with recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison for each count, to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of 11 months. —