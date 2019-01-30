Extension offers applicator recertification

The Fulton County OSU Extension office will offer its annual Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator re-certification training on Thursday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Junior Fair Building on the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8514 State Route 108, in Wauseon.

The training meets the requirements for fertilizer and private pesticide applicator recertification approved by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Fertilizer recertification will be held 8-9 a.m., and private pesticide applicator training will run from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with light refreshments provided.

Cost of the training is $40 for both fertilizer and pesticide or $10 for fertilizer only. Register at www.cvent.com/d/5bqhb1. Card payment can be made online or list check number; make checks payable to OSU Extension and mail to 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

For questions, email seiler.58@osu.edu or call 419-337-9210.