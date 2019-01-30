Pettisville ag series continues

Meeting 3 of the Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series will be held Monday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Pettisville Ag Room at Pettisville Local Schools.

Speakers will include: Gretchen Lee, a 2018 Pettisville graduate and current Ohio FFA state secretary, who traveled to South Africa in January for an agriculture tour with state officers from around the nation; and Michael Leonard, department chair of Agriculture Studies for Northwest State Community College in Archbold, who will share new and advancing changes to what NSCC has to offer in agriculture curriculum. Two majors are in the works for this program.

Attendees should park in the west lot and enter through door #12 on the southwest corner. Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at 419-446-2705.

All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district.

Meeting cancellations are made on 96.1-WMTR, 103.1–WNDH and by email notice.