Free balance screening, bone scan clinics at Swanton Health Care

Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, in partnership with Unique Healthcare Solutions, will be offering a free clinic with balance screenings and bone scan assessments, on the first Monday of each month from 1-2 p.m.

The first clinic will be held Feb. 2, and the second clinic will be held March 4 at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, at 214 S. Munson Road, Swanton. No RSVPs are required.

Balance screenings are conducted by Swanton Health Care’s certified therapists, and only take minutes. These assessments can help determine if a person is at risk for falls. Information will be provided at the assessment about fall prevention and a therapist will be on hand to answer questions.

Bone scans will be conducted by a certified nurse from Unique Healthcare Solutions, and can provide information on risk factors for osteoporosis. This test also takes minutes and information can be provided for participants to take to their primary care physicians.

For more information, call Myndi at 419-265-0600.